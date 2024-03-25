Man, Baby Hurt In NW Oklahoma City Crash

One man and one infant were transported to the hospital after a car crash that left a car in flames, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say this was a single-car crash; the vehicle left the roadway and burst into flames.

The scene is near Britton Road and Post Road.

The man and the infant were both transported to the hospital.

Police say they believe the man driving was wanted for possible child stealing.

The man is suspected of DUI, and the crash is being investigated as such, according to the OCPD.

Police say both survived.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



