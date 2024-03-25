Northbound I-35 Closed In McClain Co. Following Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck rolled over on Interstate 35 near Wayne in McClain County, and is blocking traffic along all of the northbound lanes.

By: News 9

All lanes of northbound Interstate 35 have been closed due to a crash near Wayne in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said a semitruck rolled over on the roadway, and is blocking traffic along all of the northbound lanes.

OHP said traffic is being diverted off at State Highway 145 near Paoli to US-77, then to State Highway 59 and then back onto I-35.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area, and expect delays or locate an alternate route.