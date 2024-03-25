Oklahoma City Seeks Partner For Billion-Dollar Arena Project

Sunday, March 24th 2024, 11:36 pm
Oklahoma City is seeking a partner to help design and build its new NBA arena.
The public bid window is open until the end of next week.
The billion-dollar project is asking for a partner to design and construct a "first-class and state-of-the-art arena," according to the bid packet.
Oklahoma City voters approved the new nearly $900 million arena in December.
At the time, the city manager hoped to name a site within a few months.
The city revealed a preference for the Myriad/Cox Convention Center, currently home to Prairie Surf Studios and already a city-owned property.
But, it also confirmed a second choice which is a group of privately owned parking lots directly across the street from the Paycom Center.
The city hasn't selected a site yet but has done environmental assessments on the sites under consideration.
