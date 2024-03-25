Traffic Alert: I-240 Reopened At I-35 Following Fatal Crash

All lanes of Oklahoma Interstate 240 are reopened Sunday night following a fatal crash, authorities report.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said both the east and westbound lanes of I-240 are back open at I-35.

The roads were closed for several hours after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

There are no other details on that crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.