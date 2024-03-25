Traffic Alert: I-240 Reopened At I-35 Following Fatal Crash

Sunday, March 24th 2024, 10:45 pm
All lanes of Oklahoma Interstate 240 are reopened Sunday night following a fatal crash, authorities report.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said both the east and westbound lanes of I-240 are back open at I-35.
The roads were closed for several hours after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
There are no other details on that crash at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
March 24th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024