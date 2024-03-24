19-Year-Old Killed In Garfield County Crash

A 19-year-old died in a crash Sunday morning in Garfield County, authorities say.

Sunday, March 24th 2024, 3:51 pm

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kyeler Frank, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on OK-132 near West Fox Drive by a medical examiner.

OHP said Frank was driving northbound on OK-132 when his vehicle went off-road to the left, hit a ditch and rolled multiple times.

Frank was ejected from the vehicle and his seatbelt was not in use, OHP reports.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
