5th-Seed Oklahoma Edges Florida Gulf Coast 73-70

Skylar Vann scored 24 points and fifth-seeded Oklahoma held off No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast 73-70 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday..

Saturday, March 23rd 2024, 5:44 pm

By: Associated Press


BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -

Skylar Vann scored 24 points and fifth-seeded Oklahoma held off No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast 73-70 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday..

Oklahoma (23-9) will face No. 4 seed Indiana (25-5) in the second round on Monday night.

﻿

Payton Verhulst gave the Sooners a 72-70 lead on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 48 seconds left. After a Eagles’ turnover, Vann hit one of two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the Sooners’ lead to 73-70.

Dolly Cairns 3-point shot was blocked by Vann with 3 seconds left. The Eagles got the rebound with a second left. Uju Ezeudu missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.

Sahara Williams scored 14 and Verhulst added 11 for the Sooners.

Emani Jefferson led Florida Gulf Coast (29-5) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jefferson was 8-of-22 from the field. Brylee Bartram scored 14 points and Cairns added 10 for the Eagles.

Oklahoma shot 45% while holding Florida Gulf Coast to 37%.

The Eagles opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers by Scott and Jefferson to take 56-53 lead. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run to take a 67-61 advantage with 2:59 remaining.

Cairns sank a 3-pointer as the Eagles scored the next seven points to regain the led.

Following a 3-pointer by Oklahoma’s Aubrey Joens, Jefferson’s layup tied it a 70-all. Jefferson was fouled but missed the free throw.

The Eagles led 35-33 at the half in the back and forth contest.

This is the third consecutive year the Eagles had been a No. 12 seed, previously beating Virginia Tech in 2022 and Washington State last year.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 23rd, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024