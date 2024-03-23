Man Relearns To Walk After Paralyzing Surfing Accident

In this edition of Medical Minute, see how one man defied the odds after an injury left him paralyzed from the neck down and doctors said he would never walk again.

Saturday, March 23rd 2024, 11:17 am

By: News 9


Paralysis happens when nerve signals to the muscles are disrupted, which takes away a person's ability to make voluntary movements. 

Some people are born with birth defects that cause paralysis, but more often, it's caused by a traumatic injury or medical condition that has damaged muscle and nerve function. 

In today's Medical Minute, News On 6 anchor Tess Maune has more about one man who stunned doctors who told him he’d never walk again.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 23rd, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024

March 25th, 2024