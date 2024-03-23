Local Knitting Sensation Shares Stories Through Intricate Handmade Sweaters

A woman from Oklahoma City is taking social media by storm with her one-of-a-kind sweaters, which she says she uses to express herself.

By: News 9

A young Oklahoma City woman has turned a lifelong hobby into her career by knitting intricate and vibrant sweaters.

Kendall Ross, 24, also known as @id.knit.that on Instagram, has taken social media by storm with her colorful knitting.

She says she uses knitting as a way to express herself and her experiences.

Every sweater is handmade by her using lettering and designs she comes up with herself.

"It's very much a way for me to process everything that I'm going through with this tangible thing," Ross said.

She said that, depending on the project, sweaters can take weeks to make due to the planning and knitting process.

Due to her work, she has had several opportunities, such as being featured in art shows and even knitting sweaters for Kate Walsh from "Grey's Anatomy."

Ross also teaches classes at the Oklahoma Contemporary.

She said she hopes to encourage more young people to try new things that may seem old-fashioned.

"It's fun. It's something good to do with your hands. It's so meditative," Ross said. "You get to go through the process of making it, and then, in the end, you have this piece that you can hold, wear, and use."

CLICK HERE to find Ross on Instagram.