Fight For Omar: Local Wrestling Promotion Supports Child With Cancer

A child is finding normalcy for the first time in a long time through athletes willing to put their own bodies on the line. Hear Omar's story, and how a community came to his side.

The normalcy comes through a community found once a month on the south side of Oklahoma City.

Outside the Southern Oaks community center sits a playground that is home to fun and childhood imagination. Inside, there is a home for childhood dreams. “Like a lot of us, I’ve watched it since I was about eight years old,” says co-founder Levi Ash.

Each month the gymnasium becomes the playground for Empire Pro Wrestling. Here, Ash is better known as the masked hero, Malachi. It’s fun that is unforgiving. “It’s like being in a car wreck especially if you don’t do it correctly,” says Ash. “You’re hitting your head. You’re really hitting your back.

It’s the land of slams and storylines. “We live to entertain our crowd,” Ash points out.

On this night, they look to entertain one fan, in particular, seven-year-old Omar Montoya. “It feels like a place where you can do whatever you want,” Montoya says.

Like many seven-year-olds, Omar is shy in front of the camera, but when the match is on he may scream until he goes hoarse. “It gets crazy, but he loves it,” says his mom, Angelly.

She loves to see it; especially after his Stage 3 cancer diagnosis last year. “You know, who prepares for something like that,” Angelly says. “It is hard, but I try my best to make sure our lives are normal. I want him to be a normal kid.”

The last year for this family has been anything but normal. “Due to me having to go through all of the treatments, I had to leave my job,” Angelly says. “I’m thankful for my family though, because they came through and helped me with everything I need.”

What neither of them knew was that the family was about to get a lot bigger. “We can’t be in his place, but we can help him and try to make it better for him,” says Ash.

All proceeds from this event will go to Omar. The sport he has loved since childhood will now show love for one child.

The escape from slams and storylines show he doesn’t fight alone.

Angelly says Omar finished radiation and is halfway through chemotherapy.

You can support him through treatments at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-sweet-nephew-with-his-cancer-treatments?qid=fc9c0121f7656d013f25d2b6596919d1