Hooping For The Homeless: 3 On 3 Basketball Tournament

It’s March madness and college teams are taking to the court for their one shining moment, but this Sunday teams in Oklahoma City will take to the court for a different purpose.

“We’ve been giving back to the community for years, over ten, twenty years,” said LaWayne Cherry with Hooping For The Homeless.

Cherry is known for his give-back events, but this is year one for his hooping for the homeless event. “Hooping For The Homeless is a three-on-three basketball tournament hosted right here at Scissortail Park, it’s sixteen local businesses going head-to-head,” said Cherry.

Each participant is registered to play through one of the sixteen sponsor teams. “I have a bracket with the sixteen businesses, if you would like to play just reach out to one of those businesses, I’m sure they will let you get on their team,” said Cherry.

While businesses compete on the court, they unite for the homeless. “All the businesses we donated together, we collected donations, and all of the businesses that are part of the donations have teams,” said Cherry.

All coming together to supply much-needed items for the homeless. “Blankets, socks, all the hygiene products, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, everything that they may need,” said Cherry.

They will also provide showers, haircuts, and hairstylists for all the homeless. “We even have a young lady giving braids and cornrows to the ladies,” said Cherry.

There will be lots of free food and fun for everyone. “It’s just a great networking event for Oklahoma businesses to come together and give back and show love,” said Cherry.

Cherry expects fierce competition on the court, but off the court, he hopes that those who are experiencing homelessness understand there are people that care.

“You can just bring love. You can come in and inspire somebody and just tell them that it’s going to be alright, or just pray for them or whatever you want to do,” said Cherry.

The event is on Sunday, March 24, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Lower Scissortail Park. To connect with a team, visit @wayneindisthang on social media.