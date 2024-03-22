Pet Of The Week: Harley

Our Pet Of The Week is Harley, a friendly 3-month-old puppy!

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 11:11 am

By: News 9


Our Pet Of The Week is Harley, a 3-month-old dog.

Harley loves to play with other dogs in her current foster home.

She is still working on potty training, and she sleeps in the enclosure at night.

She is a delightful and friendly puppy who loves to be around people.

You can adopt Harley at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Harley, CLICK HERE,

Humane Society Events

  1. The OK Humane Statewide Initiative has a vaccine clinic at Wright Way Canine Center on March 26th from 12-2 p.m. The sign-up for the event can be found HERE or on the OK Humane Facebook, Instagram, or X pages. Appointments are preferred but not required. The address is 311 S Sunnylane Rd, Del City, OK 73115
