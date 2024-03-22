Pet Of The Week: Harley

Our Pet Of The Week is Harley, a friendly 3-month-old puppy!

By: News 9

Our Pet Of The Week is Harley, a 3-month-old dog.

Harley loves to play with other dogs in her current foster home.

She is still working on potty training, and she sleeps in the enclosure at night.

She is a delightful and friendly puppy who loves to be around people.

You can adopt Harley at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Harley, CLICK HERE,

