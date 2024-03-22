Noble BBQ Restaurant Owner Tracks Down Mystery Callers Asking For 'Fwench Fries'

A Noble Restaurant owner who said she kept getting calls from little girls asking for "Fwench fries" was able to track down the mystery callers after gaining worldwide attention.

By: News 9

-

An update to a story News 9 brought to you a few weeks ago; a Noble Restaurant owner said she kept getting calls from a little girl asking for "French fries."

The owner's curiosity gained worldwide attention as a social media search began for the mystery callers.

Somer Williams, the owner of Smokin' Joe's BBQ in Noble, said she tried everything to figure out who the callers were, even promising a French fry party at school.

After a social media post went viral, reaching all over America and countries as far as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and more, Williams found the girls responsible, Emily, Miley, and Linda.

Smokin' Joe's is throwing the girls from Noble, a party at school with fries provided by Lamb Weston.

Williams also started a GoFundMe for the girls' future after many people asked to donate to buy their fries.