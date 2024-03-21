Oklahoma City University Students Offer Free Tax Assistance In OKC, Nationwide

Don’t like taxes? There is no need to worry. Oklahoma City University students offer free tax assistance in OKC and nationwide.

-

Three guarantees exist in life – death, taxes, and learning new things.

A group of students at Oklahoma City University learn by helping people with their taxes. These students made a difference near and far from home.

Sounds and sights of nature paint spring’s picture. What someone hears and sees inside Oklahoma City University’s Meinders School of Business illustrates another sign of spring. “Taxes are in my blood,” said John Veal, instructor of accounting at OCU. “It’s a no-cost service for the public.”

Veal orchestrates the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA. “I think it’s important to give back to the community,” Veal said.

Don’t like taxes? There is no need to worry. “I’m one of these weird guys that enjoy doing taxes,” Veal said.

Veal ensures people, like Patricia Baker get their tax returns. “They help me out,” Baker said. “They’re wonderful.”

Veal has some help from finance students like Ben Ball who are excited to learn. “It’s not as difficult as most people think,” Ball said. “[This is] way better than the classroom.”

These students’ services don’t stop at the doors of OCU. They took their services to Alaska. “If there’s taxes to be done. you call my name; I'll be there,” Veal said.

Remote Alaskan communities need people to fly in to help with their tax needs. OCU answered the call. “Those individuals, they have to fly in all their food or get it in by boat," Ball said. "It’s an entirely different way of living."

Their service knows no boundaries. “Putting service first and putting the community first,” Ball said.

Veal said there’s always something to learn people to meet and taxes to file. “We are happy to do so,” Veal said.

OCU’s free tax service is for anyone. It's open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and noon to 4 every other Saturday. It is in the Meinders School of Business, in room 219.