City Of Norman Announces Solar Initiative For Residents, Business

The city of Norman announced a five-month initiative designed to save people money on their energy bills.

-

The city of Norman on Thursday announced a five-month initiative designed to save people money on their energy bills. Oklahoma City did a similar program last year, saving 1.5 megawatts of power and this year Norman hopes to top that.

“If I’m doing my job correctly, I’m preparing for three mayors down the road and three populations down the road,” said Larry Heikkila, Mayor of Norman.

To do that, Mayor Heikkila says the city will begin a program next month to help create a sustainable future, called the Norman Solar Initiative.

“What we're trying to do is have a way that people can engage in environmental sustainability, things that we can do for ourselves to help us save electricity,” Heikkila said.

The 5-month program is a group purchasing program for solar power.

“It is designed to make solar power accessible, understandable, and affordable for our residents,” said Michele Loudenback with Norman’s Division of Environmental Resilience & Sustainability.

The city partnered with EightTwenty, to put solar panels on 200 homes. “So, to get to a two-megawatt type level, which is a record-breaking pace, we don't just need homeowners, we need the whole of the community to come out,” said Tony Capucille, EighTwenty CEO and Co-Founder.

The program is offered to both residents and businesses in Norman, including nonprofits, churches, and schools.

“You've already sized your energy needs by how much you're using like you're using energy you're paying for it so that's your pocketbook we help you play with it and create predictable energy for 30 plus years,” said Capucille.

According to EightTwenty, having a battery backup with the system can help achieve up to 90 percent savings off your bill, Commercial facilities normally pursue savings of 25-50% depending on the building and existing energy demand of that building. “If you're an interested party, now's the time to come out,” Capucille urged.

“It's important for us as a city to lead this charge because what we have to do is look at what we're doing in the future,” Heikkila added. “With Norman being able to do this we're able to help lead the way.”

Residents and businesses in Norman can sign up to see if they qualify, but you must sign up from April 3 to August 31. The city is holding a community kickoff event for the solar program on April 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Norman Development Center. For more information about the program, click here: Norman - EightTwenty Solar