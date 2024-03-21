Oklahoma Supreme Court Throws Out Letter Supporting State Education Department In Battle With Edmond Schools

Amidst a lawsuit between Edmond Schools and the state education department over book bans, a letter submitted in support of the OSDE was thrown out by the Oklahoma Supreme Court after it was determined the letter's author did not exist.

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 9:44 am

By: News 9


The State Supreme Court threw out a letter written in favor of the Oklahoma State Department of Education amidst a legal battle over banning library books.

Edmond Public Schools had filed a lawsuit against the education department, asking the court to decide who has the authority to ban books in Oklahoma classrooms.

One letter submitted in favor of the department of education is from a parent, who the court determined, does not exist.

The letter came from a parent by the name of "Randy Santosa," but Edmond Public Schools said it has no record of a parent by that name, and the phone number given is registered to someone else entirely.

The court agreed, and threw out the letter.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 20th, 2024

March 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024