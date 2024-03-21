Torres Homers Twice As Sooners Run-Rule UTA

Senior infielder Alynah Torres blasted two home runs and drove in four as the top-ranked Oklahoma softball team run-ruled UT Arlington 12-1 at Love's Field on Wednesday evening.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

The Sooners (28-1, 6-0 Big 12) blew the game open with a 10-run second inning, earning their 18th run-rule win of the season. OU held UT Arlington (10-17, 1-1 WAC) to a lone unearned run on five hits as Karlie Keeney, SJ Geurin and Paytn Monticelli combined for five strong innings of work.

UTA scratched a run across in the first before Keeney settled in. Oklahoma and the Mavericks exchanged zeros in the next two frames before the Sooners' monster home half of the second.

Alyssa Brito (1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) led off the Sooner second by reaching on an error. Following a flyout, Torres blasted a go-ahead two-run home run into the batter's eye to give OU a 2-1 lead. Rylie Boone (2-for-2, R, 2B) singled off the pitcher and scored one out later as Jayda Coleman (2-for-2, R, RBI) sent the fans into a frenzy with a "little league" home run. The Sooner centerfielder lined a single into right that was misplayed by the right fielder, sending the ball all the way to the wall, then the Maverick throw back in missed the cutoff to bring Coleman home.

Ella Parker (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB) followed with a single and stole second, then back-to-back free passes issued to Tiare Jennings (0-for-1, BB, R) and Kasidi Pickering (0-for-1, BB, R, RBI) filled the bases for Brito. OU's third baseman hammered a towering grand slam, the second of her career, pushing the lead to 8-1. Torres crushed her second home run of the inning two batters later to cap off the 10-run frame.

The 10-spot in the second gave Keeney all the run support she would need. Oklahoma's right-hander finished her day with 3.0 innings of four-hit ball, earning her third win of the season and 72nd of her career.

A Pickering sacrifice fly and a Parker RBI groundout in the third and fourth respectively added to Oklahoma's lead.

Geurin worked around a leadoff double in the fourth, retiring the next three batters and striking out one, then Monticelli went three up, three down in the fifth and closed the game with a strikeout.

Torres, Parker, Coleman and Boone each provided multi-hit efforts as part of a 12-hit barrage by the OU lineup. The Sooners drew five free passes and struck out just once on the evening.

Up Next

OU returns to conference play on Friday by meeting No. 19/22 Baylor at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City at 6 p.m. CT. The series returns to Love's Field on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.