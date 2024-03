DeMarco Murray, former star running back and current coach for the Sooners at the position is staying with OU after reportedly considering a job at Ohio State, according to On3Sports.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

DeMarco Murray, former star running back and current coach for the Sooners at the position is staying with OU after reportedly considering a job at Ohio State, according to On3Sports.

The former OU standout is extending his contract with the Sooners and is expected to get a pay raise from his $575,000 salary.