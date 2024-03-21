Okeene Family’s Newborn Child Home Safe After Life-Changing Surgery At OU Health

One Oklahoma family faced uncertainty from the minute their daughter was born. Surgery at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital helped bring their child home.

-

The Lamle family had one difficult road to where they are now. Their daughter needed life-saving treatment after her birth and surgery for a rare injury.

The Lamle family of Okeene, Oklahoma has experienced many firsts. They welcomed their new daughter Parker into their family. “She’s trying to crawl,” said Britnee Lamle, Parker’s mom.

Worries and uncertainty accompany most days for new parents. However, Britnee Lamle knows a new definition of difficult. “She had a rough start,” Lamle said. “I was in labor for forty-seven hours.”

Her husband Hunter Lamle remembers the stress – and the fear. “We watched doctors rush in and out,” he said. “It was just scary.”

Parker had to be resuscitated three times. “It’s something no parenting class or life can prepare you for,” Hunter Lamle said.

Parker needed help and doctors sent her to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital where OU Health neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Jea took over. “The injury she had was pretty significant,” Jea said.

Parker suffered a brachial plexus injury – an injury that damaged nerves in her shoulder during childbirth. “She really wasn’t moving much of her arm at all,” Jea said.

Jea and his team performed a new two-stage surgery to heal her. “It’s basically borrowing fibers from a strong nerve nearby and tying it to the weak nerve,” Jea said.

After the surgery, Parker could move her left arm again. “We didn’t expect an instantaneous change in Parker’s condition,” Jea said.

Back at the Lamle’s household life is good. The Lamles can reflect and celebrate their family’s fresh start. “She’s a strong little girl,” Britnee Lamle said.

“I’m glad she’s here,” Hunter Lamle said. “She’s happy -- that’s the best thing of it.”

Normally it takes months for strength to come back for babies after this surgery. Jea said Parker’s arm likely won’t heal to full strength, but as you can see, she is in good spirits and healthy.