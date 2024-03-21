1 Dead After Stabbing In Northeast Oklahoma City

One person was stabbed in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday night and later died, according to police.

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 4:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

One person is dead after a stabbing Wednesday night in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Authorities say that the stabbing occurred near Kelley Avenue and Northeast 84th Street.

Police say the stabbing was a domestic between a married female couple. One female was stabbed, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The other female is in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
