1 Dead After Stabbing In Northeast Oklahoma City

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 4:29 am
One person is dead after a stabbing Wednesday night in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
Authorities say that the stabbing occurred near Kelley Avenue and Northeast 84th Street.
Police say the stabbing was a domestic between a married female couple. One female was stabbed, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The other female is in custody.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
