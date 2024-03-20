Oklahoma Unveils Opponents For 2025 Football Season

The University of Oklahoma's 12 football opponents for the 2025 regular season are set. The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that the league's 2024 football scheduling format and opponent matchups will be the same in 2025, and OU announced the opponent and date for its fourth and final 2025 non-conference game.

SEC teams will again play eight conference games in 2025, plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent. Sites for 2025 conference games will switch from 2024 matchups for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.

Oklahoma's 2025 SEC home opponents at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri, while the Sooners will play at Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. OU and Texas will also meet for their annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, with the Sooners serving as the designated away team in 2025.

Dates for all 2025 SEC games will be announced at a later time.

OU owns a 76-30-1 (.715) combined record against its seven 2024 and 2025 SEC foes that are currently in the conference. It has never faced South Carolina.

The 2024 campaign is the first in which Oklahoma and Texas will compete in the SEC, as the two schools will officially join the league July 1.

The Sooners also finalized their 2025 non-conference schedule Wednesday with the announcement of a home game against Kent State on Oct. 4. OU will also play home contests against Illinois State (Aug. 30) and reigning 2023 national champion Michigan (Sept. 6) before traveling to Philadelphia to play Temple (Sept. 13).

The 2025 SEC schedule format was approved by a vote of the league's presidents and chancellors last week following a recommendation from the conference's athletics directors.

The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.