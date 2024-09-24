Michael Hawkins Jr. To Start At Quarterback For Sooners Against Auburn, Venables Says

Head coach Brent Venables said freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start Saturday at Auburn, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The Sooners officially have a new starting quarterback.

Head coach Brent Venables said freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start Saturday at Auburn, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Hawkins Jr. replaced Jackson Arnold just before halftime against Tennessee last weekend and played the entire second half.

He went 11/18 for 132 passing yards and a touchdown, with 22 rushing yards and a flip into the endzone that was called down at the inch line.

His first start will come on the road at Auburn, Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Related: