Michael Hawkins Jr. To Start At Quarterback For Sooners Against Auburn, Venables Says

Head coach Brent Venables said freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start Saturday at Auburn, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Monday, September 23rd 2024, 7:47 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Sooners officially have a new starting quarterback.

Head coach Brent Venables said freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start Saturday at Auburn, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Hawkins Jr. replaced Jackson Arnold just before halftime against Tennessee last weekend and played the entire second half.

He went 11/18 for 132 passing yards and a touchdown, with 22 rushing yards and a flip into the endzone that was called down at the inch line.

His first start will come on the road at Auburn, Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Related:

  1. 'Disappointed In Not Getting A W:' Venables On Sooners' Loss To Tennessee In First-Ever SEC Game
  2. SEC Opener Exposes Oklahoma's Weaknesses
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 23rd, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024