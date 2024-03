One person was shot in southwestern Oklahoma City Tuesday night, according to police.

By: News 9

A shooting left one person injured Tuesday night in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Southwest 38th Street and South Independence Avenue, near Interstate 44.

One person was shot in the leg and in the chest.

OCPD have not released the victim's condition or any suspect information.