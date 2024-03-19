State Senate Says Current Budget Process Is 'Most Transparent' In State History

State leaders are calling this year the most transparent budget process in state history as the passage of the $12.3 billion budget was approved by the Senate.

By: News 9

The State Senate is calling this year the most transparent budget process in state history.

Today, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said the passage of the $12.3 billion budget sends a strong signal to Oklahoma.

Treat says this is a step in the right direction and that the Senate is committed to transparency.

In a meeting today, Treat promised that any back-and-forth discussions in the Senate would be transparent, and Oklahomans would know where their money is going.

He also said keeping the budget behind closed doors is no longer acceptable.

"I think if you have a good process, a transparent process, the outcome will take care of itself," Treat said. "Oklahomans are the winners. The losers are the people who want to keep it behind closed doors."

The money would fund education, transportation, healthcare, and the Department of Human Services.

The budget is now up to the house to approve or negotiate, and then it will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt for approval.