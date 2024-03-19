Oklahoma City Company Facing Over $100,000 Penalty Following Worker Death

Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 10:06 am
A company in Oklahoma City is facing more than $100,000 in penalties after a federal investigation into a worker's death found safety measures had been ignored.
Federal Investigators say Darrell Newton died in September, 2023, after being overcome by fumes while making repairs inside a water tank at a McClain County wellsite.
The US Department of Labor said Newton's company, C&M Roustabout Services, ignored federal safety measures leading to Newton's death.
The company now has two weeks to pay the $100,000 penalty and make changes, or contest the findings.
March 21st, 2024
March 20th, 2024
March 21st, 2024
March 21st, 2024