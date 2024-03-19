Oklahoma City Company Facing Over $100,000 Penalty Following Worker Death

Federal Investigators say an Oklahoma City company ignored federal safety measures, leading to the death of a worker in 2023.

Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 10:06 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A company in Oklahoma City is facing more than $100,000 in penalties after a federal investigation into a worker's death found safety measures had been ignored.

Federal Investigators say Darrell Newton died in September, 2023, after being overcome by fumes while making repairs inside a water tank at a McClain County wellsite.

The US Department of Labor said Newton's company, C&M Roustabout Services, ignored federal safety measures leading to Newton's death.

The company now has two weeks to pay the $100,000 penalty and make changes, or contest the findings.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 19th, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 20th, 2024

March 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024

March 21st, 2024