By: News 9

A City Councilman for the town of Davenport was arrested Tuesday morning for driving under the influence, police say.

According to records obtained from the Lincoln County Jail, councilman Mitchell Booze was arrested just before 2 a.m. on driving under the influence and a possession of firearms complaints.