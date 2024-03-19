Oklahoma City Bakery Owner Teaches News 9 Team To Decorate Cookies

Sweet Rainbow Baby Bakery owner Megan Crouch joined the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about decorating cookies.

As the spring equinox approaches, a bakery in Edmond is preparing seasonally-themed cookies to commemorate the event.

Sweet Rainbow Baby Bakery owner Megan Crouch joined the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about decorating cookies.

Crouch bakes cookies not only to sell in her store, but also for baby showers, graduations, weddings and many other events.

In addition to events, Crouch also teaches a cookie decorating class at River Oaks Golf Club.

"Consistency really is the key of the icing, and then just practice," Crouch said. "We've got instructions here for the beginners, and really just the more cookies you do, the more you go in. It's almost like coloring."

Coming up for Crouch, she is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed party on Saturday, April 13, to coincide with Taylor Swift's new album release. The party is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.