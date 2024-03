A stabbing resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the department responded to a scene at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South Harvey Avenue.

OCPD said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.