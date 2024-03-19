'I Want To Carry On What He's Leaving Behind:' Generations Of Tuttle Firefighters

After three decades as a local business owner, volunteer firefighter, state senator, and Tuttle farmer, Lonnie Paxton is handing one of those roles off to his son.

Ethan Paxton has grown up watching his father take on many roles. Those decades of service sparked an unbreakable bond, and now Ethan is following in his dad’s footsteps. “My favorite hat to wear is depending on the day. I help out on the family farm, have an insurance agency, volunteer firefighter, and state senator,” said Paxton.

“Some of the legislation I run is because of my experiences in this department, my experiences in my private business, my experiences growing up on a farm, my experiences throughout the entire community,” said Paxton.

Lonnie Paxton wears many hats, but the one that he never takes off is his dad's hat. “It's a lot to look up to,” said Ethan Paxton, Lonnie’s youngest son.

After three decades as a volunteer firefighter, Lonnie is passing one of his hats onto his son. “I'm in my 33rd year here. I have a lot more yesterdays than tomorrows in this department so when your kid comes in behind you and is going to kind of take up the spot where you left, that makes you feel good as a dad,” said Lonnie.

Ethan is following closely in his dad’s footsteps, joining the Tuttle Fire Department as a senior at the University of Oklahoma. “Some lessons that my father has taught me are work ethic, how to work hard and get your hands dirty, and also have a servant's heart. That's mainly the reason I joined the fire department. I want to be able to serve others,” said Ethan.

Ethan looks back on the memories of watching his dad growing up, saying that is the reason he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. “A big fire broke out and he took me on the fire and I sat on the truck while he was on the back with the water hose and I was sitting there watching it all, and I think that's really where my passion to do this came from,” said Ethan.

Ethan and Lonnie both say they are hoping the Paxton legacy will live on for generations to come. “Passing the baton to the next generation, which makes me proud that I'm able to do that,” said Lonnie.

“I want to carry on what he's leaving behind. I want to carry on our name through the Tuttle Fire Department and hopefully do even half the job he has,” said Ethan.