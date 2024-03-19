1 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Neighborhood Shooting

Monday, March 18th 2024, 7:32 pm
One person was shot and injured in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening, according to Oklahoma City Police.
The shooting occurred near Bridlington Drive and Northwest 181st Street.
Police stated that this began as two neighbors road raging in the neighborhood.
Once police got to the house, one of the men was shot. Police also stated that the injured person was taken to a local hospital.
Police detainined the person who fired the gun while this is investigated.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
March 18th, 2024
March 19th, 2024
March 19th, 2024
March 19th, 2024