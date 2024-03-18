Lyric Theatre Previews 'King Of Pangea' On The Porch

Lyric Theatre's "King of Pangea," a musical about hope and healing based on lived experiences, premieres this week. Stars from the show came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to give us a sneak peek at what to expect.

By: News 9

It is premiere week for Lyric Theatre's "King of Pangea," a musical about hope and healing based on lived experiences.

Playwright and composer Martin Storrow and Lyric Theatre Director Michael Baron came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the show.

They also brought a few stars of the musical to perform.

The show is running from March 20 to April 7

Tickets to "King Of Pangaea" are available online at www.LyricTheatreOKC.org and at Lyric’s Box Office by calling (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Discounts are available for groups of 8 or more.

Subscriptions for Lyric’s three and five-show packages are also available, with savings of up to 20%.