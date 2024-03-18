Lyric Theatre Previews 'King Of Pangea' On The Porch

Lyric Theatre's "King of Pangea," a musical about hope and healing based on lived experiences, premieres this week. Stars from the show came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to give us a sneak peek at what to expect.

Monday, March 18th 2024, 10:11 am

By: News 9


It is premiere week for Lyric Theatre's "King of Pangea," a musical about hope and healing based on lived experiences.

Playwright and composer Martin Storrow and Lyric Theatre Director Michael Baron came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the show.

They also brought a few stars of the musical to perform.

The show is running from March 20 to April 7

Tickets to "King Of Pangaea" are available online at www.LyricTheatreOKC.org and at Lyric’s Box Office by calling (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Discounts are available for groups of 8 or more.

Subscriptions for Lyric’s three and five-show packages are also available, with savings of up to 20%.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 18th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024