Cleveland Co. Deputies Investigating After 2,800 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen From Norman Station

Monday, March 18th 2024, 4:58 am
Cleveland County deputies are searching for a group that made off with more than 2,800 gallons of gasoline from a store in Norman.
Deputies said at least two trucks were at a gas station in Norman on March 2, when they began to tamper with the fuel pumps, taking more than 1,000 gallons.
Investigators said the trucks then returned on March 7, and took an additional 1,800 gallons.
If you recognize a man in an image provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, you are asked to notify the agency.
