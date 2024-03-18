Cleveland Co. Deputies Investigating After 2,800 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen From Norman Station

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said unknown individuals began to tamper with the fuel pumps at a gas station in Norman, taking more than 2,800 gallons in a week.

Monday, March 18th 2024, 4:58 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Cleveland County deputies are searching for a group that made off with more than 2,800 gallons of gasoline from a store in Norman.

Deputies said at least two trucks were at a gas station in Norman on March 2, when they began to tamper with the fuel pumps, taking more than 1,000 gallons.

Investigators said the trucks then returned on March 7, and took an additional 1,800 gallons.

If you recognize a man in an image provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, you are asked to notify the agency.
