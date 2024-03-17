House Fire In NW Oklahoma City Hospitalizes 1 From Smoke Inhalation

Three people were able to escape a house fire in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday, authorities say.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says one of the victims is recovering from smoke inhalation at the hospital.

The fire happened Sunday morning near Hefner and Western.

It's still unclear what caused the flames, an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.