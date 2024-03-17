Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For 29-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Comanche County

Authorities are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Lawton on Saturday.

Saturday, March 16th 2024, 9:28 pm

By: News 9


Authorities are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Lawton on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thomas Rash Jr. is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The Lawton Police Department says he was last seen walking westbound near NW Cache Road and NW Deyo Mission Road just after 3 p.m.

He was seen. in the area wearing a gray coat, ripped blue jeans and carrying a blue suitcase, OHP says.

He has autism and is at risk, authorities say.

Contact law enforcement if you see him.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 16th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 18th, 2024

March 18th, 2024

March 18th, 2024

March 18th, 2024