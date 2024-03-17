Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For 29-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Comanche County

Saturday, March 16th 2024, 9:28 pm
Authorities are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Lawton on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thomas Rash Jr. is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
The Lawton Police Department says he was last seen walking westbound near NW Cache Road and NW Deyo Mission Road just after 3 p.m.
He was seen. in the area wearing a gray coat, ripped blue jeans and carrying a blue suitcase, OHP says.
He has autism and is at risk, authorities say.
Contact law enforcement if you see him.
This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.
