Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For 29-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Comanche County

By: News 9

Authorities are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Lawton on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thomas Rash Jr. is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The Lawton Police Department says he was last seen walking westbound near NW Cache Road and NW Deyo Mission Road just after 3 p.m.

He was seen. in the area wearing a gray coat, ripped blue jeans and carrying a blue suitcase, OHP says.

He has autism and is at risk, authorities say.

Contact law enforcement if you see him.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.