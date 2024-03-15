University of Central Oklahoma’s Forensic Science Department To Host Annual Missing Persons Day

University of Central Oklahoma’s Forensic Science Department is teaming up with state agencies once again for Missing Persons Day, hoping to give answers and bring hope to loved ones of missing people.

By: News 9

University of Central Oklahoma’s Forensic Science Department is teaming up with state agencies for Missing Persons Day once again.

Families of missing persons will be offered free DNA testing and face-to-face connections with investigators in an effort to get answers

Last year, people like Merrilyn Benson, whose husband is missing, attended in hopes of finding answers.

“I came here today to get his name in the database and get help from everybody,” Benson said.

Her husband Bruce was last seen in November of last year and is one of the 697 Oklahomans currently missing.

"Being here today and hearing other people’s stories, I realized I am not the only one in this situation," Benson said.

Other families, like the Esteps, who also had a missing loved one, found answers at the event and hope to give hope to other attendees.

“This marks the ten-year anniversary since I last saw my brother," said Crystal Eastep.

News 9 first spoke with the Esteps back in 2013 when Tommy Eastep went missing near Lake Eufaula.

Four years later, at Oklahoma Missing Persons Day, the Easteps finally got answers and learned Tommy’s remains were found near his abandoned truck.

A decade later, the family is sharing their story to give hope to families still searching and to provide resources to assist law enforcement.

UCO’s Forensic Science Department hosted 7 of the state's 12 law enforcement agencies tasked with finding the missing.

Organizers hope stories like this will show Oklahomans who need guidance that there are people and resources here to give them the answers they need.

Forensic scientists and medical examiners say the best thing families looking for missing loved ones can do is submit their DNA and fill out a missing person form to the national database, NAMUS

All of the resources available are completely free and don’t take a lot of time.

This year's event will be held on April 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's Forensic Science Institute.

Agents from across the state will be there to answer any questions and provide free DNA testing.