Pet Of The Week: Cupid

Our Pet of the Week is Cupid, a loving and affectionate 2-month-old puppy.

By: News 9

-

Our Pet of the Week is Cupid, a 2-month-old puppy.

Cupid is deaf, but despite that, this endearing pup radiates love and affection, and is eager to shower his forever family with boundless kisses.

Cupid is hoping to find a loving adopter who can invest time and effort into training and socializing him to be a well-rounded canine companion.

With his captivating eyes and playful spirit, Cupid effortlessly captures hearts wherever he ventures.

While he may not hear verbal commands, he comprehends the language of love, forging deep connections with those who demonstrate patience and empathy.

On Saturday, March 16, the Oklahoma Humane Society will be hosting the Change Their Luck Adoption event. The event will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 7 Brew Coffee will be giving out coffee and pup cups to attendees.

7 Brew Coffee will also be donating $1 to OK Humane for every large drink purchased at their location that day.