Cleveland Co. Man Arrested After $30,000 Stolen From Norman Business

Cleveland County investigators say a former employee stole $30,000 from a business in Norman.

By: News 9

A former employee of a business in Norman was arrested by Cleveland County deputies on complaints of embezzlement, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Cleveland County investigators said 23-year-old Christopher Anderson stole $30,000 from his employer using a Square Reader device.

Deputies said Anderson told a witness he used the reader to reroute funds from the business to his own account.

Anderson is now in the Cleveland County Jail.