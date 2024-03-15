Cleveland Co. Man Arrested After $30,000 Stolen From Norman Business

Friday, March 15th 2024, 12:21 pm
A former employee of a business in Norman was arrested by Cleveland County deputies on complaints of embezzlement, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
Cleveland County investigators said 23-year-old Christopher Anderson stole $30,000 from his employer using a Square Reader device.
Deputies said Anderson told a witness he used the reader to reroute funds from the business to his own account.
Anderson is now in the Cleveland County Jail.
