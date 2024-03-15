OU Health Pathologist Discusses Impact Of Aphasia

An OU Health speech language pathologist joined News 9 Friday morning to share more about aphasia, which affects a person's ability to speak or understand speech.

Friday, March 15th 2024, 10:53 am

By: News 9


Health professionals are working to better understand aphasia, which affects a persons ability to speak or understand speech.

With notable celebrities such as Bruce Willis and Wendy Williams having been diagnosed with the condition, public understanding of aphasia is beginning to increase.

Here to share more about aphasia is OU Health speech language pathologist Dr. Tracy Grammer.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 15th, 2024

March 15th, 2024

March 13th, 2024

February 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024

March 16th, 2024