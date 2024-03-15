Firefighters Unharmed After Falling Through Roof Of Burning Oklahoma City House, Fire Department Says

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were responding to the scene of a fire Friday morning when two firefighters fell through the roof of a burning home.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was combating a house fire Friday morning when two firefighters fell through the building's roof, the department said.

OKCFD said they were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. near Southeast 59th Street and South Bryant Avenue, and began firefighting operations on arrival.

Firefighters on the scene said they immediately encountered visible smoke and flames in the front of the house.

OKCFD Shift Commander Jim Williams said three firefighters had cut a hole in the roof for ventilation and to help with their search for possible residents inside the home when two of them fell through into the burning structure.

Additional crews were dispatched to the scene to assist, and the two firefighters were able to evacuate themselves from the home.

OKCFD said the firefighters were checked out and not transported to the hospital, as they received no injuries.

The department said one occupant was in the house at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape on their own. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the blaze.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire accidental.



