Oklahoma Senate Passes Anti-Bullying Bill; Jail Time, Fines Included

One of the authors of this bill, Senator Rosino, said this legislation will hold those who inflict harm accountable and will offer further protections for young Oklahomans who have fallen victim to bullying or cyberbullying.

By: News 9

-

A bill aimed at putting stronger anti-bullying laws in place passes the senate floor, following the recent tragedies involving incidents of high school bullying and suicide in Oklahoma.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said laws cannot force people to be kind to one another, but lawmakers can make sure there are consequences to bullying. Senators at the capitol overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at doing just that.

Senate Bill 1100 would make it illegal to threaten, harass, or inflict physical or emotional distress to another person including through electronic devices.

Under the measure, a first violation would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail. A second offense would face a max of two years in prison. And any repeated violations can carry up to a decade behind bars. Fines are also on the table ranging from $500 to $100,000.

One of the authors of this bill, Senator Rosino, said this legislation will hold those who inflict harm accountable and will offer further protections for young Oklahomans who have fallen victim to bullying or cyberbullying.

"I think awareness matters and that young people understand there is consequences to their actions," Senator Rosino said.

You might remember News 9 talked to the mother of 17-year-old Mustang student Jot Turner who was a victim of bullying and died in February. Turner’s mother is advocating for change to prevent this heartbreak as much as possible.

Related Story: Mustang Schools Superintendent Addresses Suicide, Cyberbullying

"I want some sort of cyberbullying laws. Some kind of restrictions on young people using social media," Mistie Turner said.

The bill also outlines jail time and fines for anyone shown to cause a suicide or attempted suicide.