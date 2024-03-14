A Wild Ride: A Metro Man's Car Is Stolen Twice In One Night

A man's car was stolen twice in the same night.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Last Friday, Willie Vance says he parked his truck to get something to eat in Ardmore and when he came back his truck was gone.

Police say a pair of thieves took the vehicle and got into a pursuit with officers before they bailed and took off running.

While that happened, two other thieves jumped into the vacant truck and took off.

He got another call back and said bad news. It was taken again. "I said one, how'd that happen," Vance stated. "While they got out and ran on foot, is what I'm piecing together, another random car pulled up and the passenger got out and hopped in the truck. And then drove it into a tree."

One person was arrested and is underage. Police say they are still searching for other suspects at this time.