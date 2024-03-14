Family Left Without Home After Fire Consumes Apartment

A fire in northwestern Oklahoma City destroyed an apartment, forcing the family inside to vacate their home.

By: News 9

A family in the Oklahoma City was forced to vacate their home after a fire started in their dryer, destroying their apartment.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded and put out the fire near Northwest 10th Street and North Purdue Street before it could spread to other apartments.

The Red Cross said they are helping the family get back on their feet this morning.

No one was hurt, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.