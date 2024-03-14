Ardmore Road Rage Incident Involving Gun Captured On Camera

Forbes Advisor says Oklahoma is in the top five states for road rage cases. An Oklahoma mother shared her terrifying encounter that was captured on camera.

-

Road rage is blamed for shootings, fights, and crashes across the metro and the state with violence changing lives all too often.

Forbes Advisor says Oklahoma is in the top five states for road rage cases. An Oklahoma mother shared her terrifying encounter that was captured on camera.

Police say the incident unfolded Tuesday morning shortly after the woman exited a highway in Ardmore. For safety reasons, we’ve concealed the victim’s identity.

911 caller: They cut me off and flipped me off so I started videoing the guy, so I had his tag number and how he was acting. And he pulled a gun out on me and I have my five-year-old daughter in the car with me.

Before calling 911 the mother captured the terrifying incident on video. “My daughter who is five years old said Mommy he has a gun,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified,

Minutes after the call, the woman met up with an officer.

Bodycam video-

Victim: He was weaving in and out of traffic and then he flipped me off when he drove past me, he zoomed around me.

She explained the driver, later identified by police as Keegan Chatham saw her take down his plate number.

Bodycam video-

Victim: He started flipping me off. And he saw me recording and he said put your phone down.

The woman says when she didn’t things escalated.

Bodycam video-

Victim: That's when he pulled the gun.

Police: That's scary, there's so many freaking idiots in this world.

After taking the report police found Chatham at work.

Bodycam video-

Police: do you have any weapons on you?

Handcuffed and confronted with the evidence, police bodycam video shows Chatham denying any involvement.

Bodycam video-

Police: Earlier today you brandished a firearm outside the vehicle. you don't recall that?

Chatham: No.

Police: Well you're on video doing it. She was recording you the entire time.

Officers located a gun in Chatham's vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Bodycam video-

Police: You're currently under arrest for brandishing a firearm.

“Not everybody is an adult that's supposed to be an adult. That's not something I consider when I go out into traffic,” said the unidentified woman.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chatham was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Records show he's due in court next month.