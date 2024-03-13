State Lawmakers Look At Changing The Ballot Initiative Process

Oklahoma is one of only 26 states that allow citizen-led ballot initiatives. They're more commonly known as State Questions and allow Oklahomans to have a say in what's being voted on outside of the legislature. Lawmakers are looking at changing that process.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma is one of only 26 states that allow citizen-led ballot initiatives. They're more commonly known as State Questions and allow Oklahomans to have a say in what's being voted on outside of the legislature.

Lawmakers are looking at changing that process.

House Speaker Charles McCall wrote the bill, which says it’s meant to ensure these citizens-led initiatives are run for the right reasons and aren’t influenced by outside sources.

The initiative process in Oklahoma has become a big political business. That's okay, people are getting rich off of it, but Oklahomans deserve to know more,” said Rep. Jon Echols, ( R) Majority Floor Leader.

The bill would make three main changes to the citizen-led ballot initiative process, known as state questions. First: it would require a $1000 filing fee.

Second, it would require anybody gathering signatures to have a background check from OSBI that would be given to the Secretary of State. Third, it would change the number of days people have to protest the constitutionality of a state question from 10 days to 90 days.

Democrats debated all three of those points, saying the government should not impose more rules on a citizen-led process. "Mr. Speaker, we should be empowering the people, not debilitating them,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens, D OKC.

“Growing our personal data into registries in our local government should not be legislated by this body,” said Rep. Jared Deck, ( D) Norman.

The bill passed off the house floor with a vote of 77-19 and will now be eligible for consideration in the Senate.