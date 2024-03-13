Oklahoma Co. Commissioners Take Steps On Selected Jail Site While Awaiting Crucial Vote

The actions taken in Wednesday’s meeting were taken to keep the jail site project on time, but the site at 1901 East Grand must still go before the Oklahoma City for rezoning.

-

Oklahoma County Commissioners are voting to takes the next steps at the chosen future jail site location, but without a critical upcoming Oklahoma City Council vote, those steps could be in vain.

In a meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Brian Maughan called that vote’s passage a long shot, but one they can't wait on.

None of the proposed jail sites came without objection, but the decision on Feb. 21 sent shockwaves through Del City. The new Oklahoma County Jail could potentially be built right outside of town.

“Didn’t you listen to the people? They’re not listening to the people,” said Del City resident, Sandy Hightower, when the announcement was made.

On Wednesday, commissioners voted to authorize the county engineer to begin negotiating the price upon completion of the appraisal.

“This was going to be necessary regardless of whichever location we wound up going to,” Maughan said.

They also voted to authorize the county engineer to begin work with Crooked Oak Public Schools. It allows discussions about potentially relocating the district’s planned athletic facilities.

“This is not a done deal, this is just to see what they want to do,” Maughan said. “And get their wish list, if you will.”

The proposed jail site would be a little over 1,200 feet away from the proposed athletic facilities.

Should the district wish to stay instead of swapping land, discussions would turn to what the district needs between the jail site and the facilities.

“I have talked with a couple of members of the City Council - just direct conversations,” Maughan said. “But I continue to get discouragement.”

While the Wednesday steps were taken with prudence in mind, they seemed to come with little optimism.

“It doesn’t appear promising at City Hall,” Maughan said.

Should the council fail to pass the vote, the county does have back up locations at Townley Trust Land, I-240 at Sunnylane and Reno and Exchange.