Former Officer Authors Bill To Revoke Bond For Violent Crimes

A former Oklahoma City policer officer, now a lawmaker, is fighting to keep metro streets safer by writing and advocating for a bill. Representative John George authored a bill that would make it harder for accused violent criminal to get out of jail.

A former Oklahoma City policer officer, now a lawmaker, is fighting to keep metro streets safer by writing and advocating for a bill. Representative John George authored a bill that would make it harder for accused violent criminal to get out of jail.

“It’s about protecting our citizens from violent criminals,” said Rep. George.

George knows what it takes to keep city streets safe.

“I spent 32 years in law enforcement,” said George. “So that’s my background.”

George said House Bill 3782 has received bi-partisan support. The bill passed the House and is currently in the Senate awaiting a committee hearing.

“This bill says if you’re out on bond for a violent crime and you get arrested for another violent crime, you can be held without bail,” George said.

Law enforcement spoke out last Oct. when Kameron Jenkins, who was out of jail on a $1,000 bond for procuring prostitution, shot and injured a Cleveland County deputy after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit. Jenkins had a lengthy, violent criminal history.

“If we can prevent one person from being a victim from a guy that should be locked up,” said George. “Then that’s a great long-term goal to have.”

George is also working on a bill that would increase the prison sentence for someone convicted of assault and battery on an officer. An Oklahoma County judge recently sentenced DeAngelo Wright to 35 years in prison for brutally beating an Oklahoma City officer last year. Under current law, Wright will serve less than half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole. George wants to increase that crime from 45 to 85 percent time served before being eligible for parole.

“These are things I saw through the years I want to try and fix,” said George.

George said if he cannot get a bill for increasing the time served for assault and battery on an officer in this session, he will next year.