Caretaker Of 4-Year-Old Found Dead In Rush Springs Pleads Not Guilty

By: News 9

A woman charged in the death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

In January, 2023, Athena's 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone in Cyril, Oklahoma, and Athena was reported missing, sparking a massive search.

Athena was later found buried in a shallow grave in Rush Springs, and her caretakers, Alysia Adams and her husband, Ivon Adams, were arrested.

Now, Alysia Adams faces the death penalty in the death of Athena. Ivon Adams faces charges of child neglect, and is expected in court in April.