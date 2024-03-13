20 Dog Adoptions To Be Sponsored By Lionsgate This Saturday In Oklahoma City

Lionsgate, the entertainment company, is sponsoring the first 20 paid dog adoptions at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare this Saturday, March 16.

By: News 9

-

In addition to your new best friend, you'll also receive tickets and promotional items for upcoming film "Arthur the King."

“We are excited to partner with Lionsgate on this event,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “This movie shows that any dog, regardless of where they come from, is special and deserves an opportunity to have a loving home.”

The shelter is open from noon to 5. Adoptions of dogs 40 pounds and over remain fee waived, according to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.



