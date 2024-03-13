Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County Hosts 29th Annual Champions of Youth Celebration

The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is about to host its 29th annual Champions of Youth Celebration, during which community members and a business are honored for their youth work.

By: News 9

The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is about to celebrate its 29th annual Champions of Youth Celebration.

President and CEO Teena Belcik and Vice President of Development Carly Johnson came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell News 9 about this celebration.

Belcik said the Boys and Girls Club provides out-of-school-time activities and opportunities for children ages 5-18 throughout all of Oklahoma County.

On April 4, they will have their annual Champions of Youth Celebration at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club to honor both a couple and a corporation that has been a champion for youth in the community.

This year the honorees are Brenda and Tom McDaniel and Bob Mills Furniture.

The celebration also serves as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club and will benefit their year-round programming.

Tickets include a meal, drinks, and a performance and can be purchased HERE.

Summer enrollment for the Boys and Girls Club has also recently opened. CLICK HERE for more information.