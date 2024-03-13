University of Oklahoma Students Gear Up For Graduation

As May approaches, the Class of 2024 students at OU have begun preparing for graduation by picking up their caps and gowns.

By: News 9, Morgan Martin

Graduation is right around the corner for seniors at the University of Oklahoma as 2024 graduates have begun picking up their cap and gowns this week.

Many students like Francesca Morrell and John Noel say the process is bittersweet as they start to prepare for graduation in May.

“I love it here I’m not ready to be done I wish I could stay here forever,” Morrell said.

“I really enjoyed my time here. It’s been a really great ride just kind of looking forward to the next

steps of life and getting to see where the next chapter brings,” Noel said.

In October, students received an email from OU notifying them that certain commencement ceremonies in May 2024 would be merged.

For some, the change brought on a mix of emotions to light.

“When I first heard, I was a little upset about going to the Gaylord graduations. It always felt so personal and specific to what I’m about to go into and what I’m about to do,” 2024 graduate Kailey Carnine said.

Other students, like Brycelynne Miller, said the emotions come from the idea of a new beginning.

“I’m nervous because I’m a 6th-year senior, so like, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve left OU and I’ve come back, and you know it’s almost bittersweet that I’m graduating,” Miller said.

OU hosts several commencements for the different majors within the college in May.

To view the full schedule, CLICK HERE.