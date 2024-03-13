1 In 25 Diagnosed: Doctor Discusses Colon Cancer For Colon Cancer Awareness Month

News 9 spoke with Dr. Kristina Booth, a colon and rectal cancer surgeon with OU Health, about colon cancer.

By: News 9

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and new survey data shows many young Americans aren't aware of the risk factors for colon cancer.

“I think what Oklahomans really need to know about colon cancer is that it is common,” Dr. Booth said. “About one in 25 Americans will have colon cancer.”

Dr. Booth says there are not clear signs and symptoms to look out for.

“That’s part of the problem is that some of those earlier signs are not really specific. Sometimes it’s even just some vague abdominal pain,” Dr. Booth said. “The biggest thing is going to be bleeding. Seeing blood in your stool is definitely something that should be checked out.”

Bloody stool is not always cause for alarm, Dr. Booth says, but it’s worth it to know what the cause is.

Dr. Booth recommends getting regular checks for colon cancer at 45 years old.